Driver crashes through fence, hits gas line in south Toledo

The driver fled the scene of the crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are at the scene of a car crash near a house in south Toledo Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at a home on Western and Eldred.

The fire battalion chief says the driver may have lost control going across Western and drove through a fence, then hit a gas line next to the house.

It appears no major damage was done to the house other than breaking the gas line. Columbia Gas arrived to the scene turned off the gas.