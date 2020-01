TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is in the hospital after crashing into a pole in front of a west Toledo pizza place on Thursday.

The crash happened in front of The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar on Bancroft around 2 a.m.

Police say the driver lost control of the car and veered off the roadway into the metal pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

Toledo Edison crews were on the scene to fix a dangling wire due to the crash.