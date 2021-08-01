Driver crashes into hydrant following police chase in north Toledo; 2 in custody

Officers were in pursuit of the vehicle when the driver lost control and slammed into the hydrant, causing water to run into the street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver crashed into a fire hydrant in north Toledo after leading police on a chase Friday morning.

The pursuit came to an end at the corner of Franklin Ave. and Manhattan Blvd. around 3:30 a.m.

According to officers on the scene, they were chasing the vehicle when the driver lost control and slammed into the hydrant, causing water to run into the street.

At least two people were arrested from the vehicle and treated on scene by firefighters.

Officers would not disclose what sparked the pursuit.

Neighbors should expect to wake up to low water pressure due to the incident.