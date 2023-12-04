TPD: Driver crashes into garage, leaves scene

Toledo police tell WTOL 11 the driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — The driver of a pickup truck took off on foot after crashing into a garage in north Toledo Wednesday morning.

Toledo police were dispatched just after 2 a.m. to the 4-00 block of Palmer Street near Chestnut Street. The garage sits behind a vacant house. The truck went through the side of the the structure, leaving extensive damage.

TPD tells WTOL 11 the driver exited the vehicle on foot and fled the scene before police arrived.

The incident is being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.