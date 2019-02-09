LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Washington Township is warning drivers via social media to be careful on the roads after they say a driver passed a pulled over car and ran into a fire department pickup truck that had its sirens on.

The township said neither the driver nor the officer who was answering a call were severely injured.

"Fortunately, a WTFD member was not seriously injured while on his way to Station 72 to respond to a call with sirens/lights on. It is also fortunate that a driver, who ignored the law regarding active sirens, was not seriously injured when he passed a pulled over car and ran into the pickup head on," the post read.

Washington Township, Lucas County, OH A fortunate/unfortunate incident just happened on Shoreland. Fortuna... tely, a WTFD member was not seriously injured while on his way to Station 72 to respond to a call with sirens/lights on. It is also fortunate that a driver, who ignored the law regarding active sirens, was not seriously injured when he passed a pulled over car and ran into the pickup head on.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Mail carrier, high school student among dead in Texas attack

Jonas Brothers visit teen in hospital who missed concert due to chemo treatment

GoFundMe in place for 17-month-old shot in Odessa