LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Washington Township is warning drivers via social media to be careful on the roads after they say a driver passed a pulled over car and ran into a fire department pickup truck that had its sirens on.
The township said neither the driver nor the officer who was answering a call were severely injured.
"Fortunately, a WTFD member was not seriously injured while on his way to Station 72 to respond to a call with sirens/lights on. It is also fortunate that a driver, who ignored the law regarding active sirens, was not seriously injured when he passed a pulled over car and ran into the pickup head on," the post read.
