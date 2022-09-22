Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday

The female driver was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning.

This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m.

Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off of the roadway. They then struck a sign before hitting the duplex.

The vehicle didn't go through the walls of the building but occupants inside at the time of the incident said they could feel the building shake.

No one inside the building was hurt.

