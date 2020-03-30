NORTHWOOD, Ohio — If you have been looking for a way to give back amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Northwood food truck is making easy to do without ever leaving your car.

The city of Northwood is teaming up with Lake Erie BBQ and Georgeson Transportation to host a donation drive-thru on Saturday.

They will be accepting donations of unopened/unexpired food, household items, cleaning items, personal hygiene items and cash donations.

The drive-thru will take place at Lake Erie BBQ, located in the Great Eastern Shopping Center parking lot on Woodville Rd. from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

City leaders will also be arranging the donation distribution to the community after a 72-hour waiting period has passed in an effort to ensure the items are safe for those in need to accept.

Anyone who makes a donation on Saturday will receive free pulled pork sandwiches and chips for their household. Additionally, free meals will be given to all first responders, health care workers and truckers.

To help with the cause, Lee Williams House of Meats donated 30 lbs. of pork. Chuck Bell, realtor with RE/MAX Preferred Associates and Georgeson Transportation also contributed to the cause.

Lake Erie BBQ Donation DriveThru Causes event in Northwood, OH by Lake Erie BBQ and 2 others on Saturday, April 4 2020

If you are interested in help with the event, send a message to the Lake Erie BBQ Facebook page.

