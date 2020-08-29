Drive-thru art loop hoping to fill void created by Black Swamp festival cancellation

30 artists will be taking part in the Bowling Green event on the same day the popular Black Swamp Arts Festival was slated to take place.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Black Swamp Arts Festival in Bowling Green typically draws tens of thousands of people to crowd the streets of the city to listen to great live music and check out and buy the wares of over a hundred artists.

But like so many other annual events, the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel the festival.

This September, in order to give artists a chance to show off what they do (and hopefully make some sales), two local businesses that cater to artists are hosting a COVID compliant Drive Thru Art Loop.

The event will take place at two locations: the Art Supply Depo at 435 E. Wooster where there will be 15 artists and at BiG Fab Lab in the Woodland Mall parking lot at 1234 N. Main St. where there will be 20 artists.

The event is happening on Saturday September 12, the same weekend that the full Black Arts Swamp Festival was scheduled to take place. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

🚨 Attention Fellow Art Lovers 🚨



Bowling Green's @artsupplydepo and @BiGFabLab are having an Art Loop on September 12, 2020. From 10a-4p, they will have artists of various mediums at both of their locations.



1/2 #drivethru #artloop #art #ThinkBGOH pic.twitter.com/F20zUwk1ZQ — Black Swamp Arts (@BlackSwampFest) August 6, 2020

Artworks will include paintings, drawings, quilts, jewelry, glass, pottery, and photographs.