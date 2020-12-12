Drive through ceremony allows Lourdes grads to graduate in front of their families

Graduates were able to receive their diploma and honors awards in an abbreviated one-on-one meeting with Lourdes University President Mary Ann Gawelek.

The Commencement Ceremony at Lourdes University could best be described as a drive up and walk through hybrid.

While the need for social distancing made a traditional pomp and circumstance graduation impossible, administration and staff of the Catholic bastion of higher education utilized Americans infatuation with the automobile, a little modern electronic technology, and just a touch of traditional accolades.

Graduates and their immediate family members were able to gather in a single car and drive to a designated spot. When it was their turn, graduates received diploma and honors awards in an abbreviated one-on-one meeting with Lourdes University President Mary Ann Gawelek.

Graduation looks different this year, but we’re still so proud of our Gray Wolf grads! #graywolfnation pic.twitter.com/shN91vos8t — Lourdes University (@DiscoverLourdes) December 12, 2020

Those not able to attend in person were able to enjoy the festivities via a live stream.

Despite the changes that were necessary in the way they took classes and experienced the final year of their college careers, graduates are prepared for the challenges that confront them.

"Right now, I think we are in one of the toughest times, and I just want to be there doing whatever I can to get these patients better," said graduate Ray Porter, who received his Bachelor of Arts degree in nursing.

122 Graduates in disciplines ranging from Business to Healthcare received degrees in the two and half hour ceremony.