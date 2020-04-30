LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — Some Ohio businesses are getting ready to open back up Friday. That doesn't include social-based ones like bars and movie theaters.

But local drive-in car theaters are appealing to the governor to allow them to open their doors.

Picking up your remote and watching whatever you want from home has become the new normal. But drive-in movie theaters say they can let people practice social distancing while bringing a little normal back.

"We're a business that was made for social distancing," said Jim Walter, owner of Sundance Kid Drive-In in Oregon.

Local drive-in theater owners were shocked when they weren't included in Gov. Mike DeWine's first wave of businesses allowed to reopen.

Field of Dreams owner Rodney Saunders said it's frustrating when he sees other similar businesses open.

"We can be totally contactless, order your tickets online, order your food online, and we'll deliver it right to you," Saunders said.

Field of Dreams in Liberty Center already has a plan to practice social distancing that includes employees wearing masks, gloves and hand sanitizing for everyone. Walter also has ideas for Sundance.

"Just having one car in between each one of our speaker posts, they're 20 feet apart," Walter said.

There are 24 drive-in theaters in Ohio. All of them came together and wrote letters to the governor and state representatives. Saunders and Walter have also gotten permission from Henry and Lucas County health departments, respectively.

They say they can keep people safe while allowing people to be together again in this new normal.

"It'll be a different world here, and it'll be better. People will be nicer to each other," Walter said.

Saunders said he believes people want to be together again with people and it can be done responsibly.

"Be part of society, small society, but yet be part of something bigger than just yourself, or the family for a little bit of time which most people haven't been able to do for some time," Saunders said.

He is asking his Facebook followers to reach out to the governor and ask him to allow them to reopen.

RELATED: City of Toledo, Health Department preparing to help local businesses reopen

RELATED: Restaurants, gyms and salons to remain closed in Ohio's first reopening phase

RELATED: Drive-in theaters see boom in business amid coronavirus outbreak

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit /coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus