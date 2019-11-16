MONROE, Mich. — Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire that tore through a home in Monroe, Michigan, Thursday night leaving a family without a home.

The community is already stepping up to help out the family, which lost everything in the blaze.

"It was a kitchen fire and it spread pretty quick," said a relative of the family, Amy Cunningham-Shinault said. "He tried to basically throw the two dogs that he did out the door, grab the baby and his girlfriend. He tried to go back for the puppies he had but they did not make it."

Both Amy and her brother grew up in the home.

"It's the home all five of us have grown up in," she said. "We lived in this house. All of our grand-kids got to come here and see my parents. So a lot of family memories went up."

Since everything was lost, including a bunch of items for their new baby girl, expected in just a few weeks, Amy quickly helped organize a donation drive at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Monroe, where she worked to collect items for the family.

"It's pretty quick. The community is great in helping out," Amy said. "The response is overwhelming we just have to figure out where we're going to put them."

Complete strangers, who heard about the drive on social media, walked in one after another to donate some items. The family said they can't begin to thank the community.

"I always say that Monroe is my favorite place on earth," Amy said, "because no one, no one, is alone when you live in Monroe."

Amy said the Habitat ReStore will continue collecting items for the family to help them get back on their feet in time for the baby and for the holidays.