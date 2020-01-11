Drive-by parade gives residents at Manahan chance to show off on biggest holiday of the year

Manahan, formerly Josina Lott, in south Toledo, is home to 29 adults with developmental disabilities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Halloween, residents at Manahan in south Toledo got a chance to strut their stuff in their best costumes for a drive-by parade. Elvis, Minnie Mouse, Spider-Man, and Princess Jasmine were all there. Even a king.

Manahan, formerly Josina Lott, in south Toledo, is home to 29 adults with developmental disabilities.

For months, starting in mid-March, visitors were prohibited at the facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and residents have been largely confined to the buildings and grounds on campus.

Only recently have small groups of family members been allowed to visit the residents outdoors, from a safe social distance.

The parade was a chance to say hello to friends and family on one of their favorite days of the year.

"Some families are just not able to come and visit, but this gives them the opportunity to come see their family member and see them in costume. Around here Halloween's probably our biggest holiday. They just love Halloween,” said Manahan Executive Director, Michael Malone.

Residents also enjoyed ghost stories and a Bonfire this year and a post-parade dance, as well as lots of candy and other treats.