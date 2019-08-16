PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home officially has an owner.

Donna Warner from Sylvania won the house after buying just one single ticket to support St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Congratulations how does it feel to be the winner," asked WTOL's Chris Vickers while on FaceTime.

"I'm amazed," replied Donna Warner. "I never as much as I hoped I never dreamed that it would happen."

That's just after WTOL crews got to tell Donna she won the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home. When Donna didn't answer her home phone, Mike White of Buckeye Real Estate Group sent his daughter Ellie on a mission to find her.

"Hi are you Donna," Ellie asked while FaceTiming the St Jude Dream Home team in Perrysburg.

She caught her just in time. She was returning from dinner with her daughter and her family.

"Congratulations," shouted Ellie White. "Do you want a hug?"

Donna and her family quickly came to see their brand new home valued at $350,000, but they couldn't believe what had just happened.

"It's still early," said Ryan Swenar. "Yeah, it's just hard to believe."

"'One ticket is all you need' is I think what went through my mind," joked Donna Warner. "One ticket won."

Still in shock they walked around the home, took a selfie with the builder and explored a little more.

While the home is beautiful, Donna said she bought the ticket to support St. Jude and their life-saving treatment and research.

"I believe in St. Jude," said Warner confidently. "It's just a contribution to a good cause, what better way?"

According to her daughter, Donna has always been a giver. She's truly deserving of the winning ticket.

"She has always put everyone in front of herself," said Karen Swenar, Donna's daughter. "You know, just anything she can do to help a neighbor, a friend the community."

So in true "Donna fashion" she's giving the home to her daughter Karen, her husband Ryan and Oliver their 13-month-old son.

She knew they'd been looking for a home and never imagined being able to help them like this.

"Well it's nothing I ever thought I was going to do," joked Warner. "I always help her do whatever I could but never this."

"I mean, I think it's everything we could ever hope for if we picked everything out ourselves," said Karen. "I mean it's completely our style that we like and just gorgeous workmanship."

It's safe to say they can stop house hunting now, but the work and mission of St. Jude will never stop until no child dies in the dawn of life.

Together we were able continue that mission by raising $1,000,000 to help treat and defeat childhood cancer.

It's a remarkable mission and one Donna is working to wrap her mind around after a crazy giveaway.

"Unbelievable, amazing just to believe that someone would do this for a very worthy cause," said Donna Warner, the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home winner. "They made it come true and it's been a dream for me I guess."

Another successful year with an incredible ending. This is the third St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and to date our community has raised close to $3 million for the kids.