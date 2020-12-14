Dramatic video: Car slams into small business in west Toledo

The owner of Shaggy Chic, who lives above the dog grooming business, says the walls of her apartment shook when the accident happened.

The lobby of a west Toledo small business suffered extensive damage as the result of a dramatic crash on Sunday evening.

Bricks and shattered glass littered the sidewalk in front of Shaggy Chic, a dog grooming business, near the intersection of W. Sylvania and Upton Ave.

Video from a home across the street showed the accident.

A car can be seen traveling at a high rate of speed when it sideswipes the building, coming close to striking an SUV that was traveling east on Sylvania.

Neighbor’s say the crash made a loud boom.

Kim Smith, the owner of Shaggy Chic, lives in an apartment above the business and was home at the time.

She says there are cracks up the walls of the apartment from the impact of the accident.

Police say no one was hurt in the crash, including any dogs.

Smith says she is optimistic the business, which has been open for about seven years will be able to open by Tuesday, once the integrity of the building has been inspected. Monday’s appointments will need to be rescheduled.