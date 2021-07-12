Former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell to be sentenced in Cleveland after pleading guilty to charges involving teen girl

The actor and singer, whose legal name is Jared Bell, was charged in connection to a December 2017 incident.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story of Bell's guilty plea was originally published on June 23, 2021.

It’s sentencing day for Drake Bell, the former Nickelodeon actor who previously pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Cleveland involving a teen girl. The court docket uses his legal name, which is Jared Bell.

Sentencing is slated for noon today in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas courtroom with Judge Timothy McCormick. We’re told Bell will appear in court via Zoom. We will stream the sentencing hearing live inside this story.

Last month, Bell entered a guilty plea to the following charges:

Attempted endangering children (felony)

Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (misdemeanor)

You can watch last month's full court hearing in the player below:

Bell, best known for his roles on Nickelodeon’s Drake and Josh and The Amanda Show, faces up to two years in prison. Before Bell pleaded guilty, however, the judge noted that prison time is not mandatory in this instance.

Police say the incident occurred back in December of 2017, when Bell was performing at the Odeon Concert Club in the east bank of Cleveland's Flats. At the time, Bell was 31 and the alleged victim was 15. Although authorities did not specify what happened at the club, they did claim Bell and the girl knew each other for years and that he allegedly sent her inappropriate messages in the months leading up to the concert.