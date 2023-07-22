Drag performers react to Nazi protest in Toledo

A group of Neo-Nazis protested at Toledo's Annual Love Festival last Saturday. Local drag performers didn't let that deter them however.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A week ago Saturday a group of Neo-Nazi's protested at Toledo's Annual Love Fest, a festival celebrating diversity and the local LGBTQ+ community.

WTOL talked to local drag queens who performed at the festival for their reaction.

Solo Jackson has been performing drag at Hamburger Mary's for four years. He performed twice at Love Fest last weekend.

"Each time I've done it - except this year - was an amazing time. Kids come out. Adults come out. And it's just like a big carnival if you may say," said Solo.

Between his performances, Solo went back to Hamburger Mary's for a performance there, and it was at that time, the white supremists showed up at the Love Fest. One of Solo's friends texted him.

"I get this photo and they were Neo-Nazi's, people with masks on their face," said Solo.

The Nazi's protested for about 10 to 15 minutes at the festival, standing just outside the festival on the sidewalk. Later they went to a local Jewish center. Despite his initial fears, Solo said he wanted to go back to the Love Fest for his final performance.

"I love performing. It's literally embodied in my veins," said Solo. "I'm not going to let them scare me. They have the freedom of speech to do their Nazi rallies, so I have the freedom of speech to stick up for my people - black, white, whatever."

Another drag performer, Levi Tracy, was also not deterred by the Nazis. He was ready to perform at Love Fest, although the guns did make him nervous.

"It's not neccessary. I feel like they say we're dangerous but isn't that a litte bit more dangerous? Me dressing up as a woman? Are my rhinestones gonna get ya?," said Tracy.

Toledo's Pride celebration is next month. It has not been announced if there will be extra security due to the Nazi protest that happened last weekend.