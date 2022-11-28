Sources: Kristina Johnson out after 2 years as Ohio State president

The Columbus Dispatch reported late Monday afternoon that Johnson is expected to announce her resignation on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson's tenure is coming to an end, sources tell 10TV.

The Columbus Dispatch reported late Monday afternoon that Johnson is expected to announce her resignation on Tuesday. The Dispatch report says that the board of trustees asked Johnson to resign after an investigation conducted by an outside firm.

An Ohio State spokesperson declined to comment.

Johnson, 65, served just over two years as the president with a $927,000 salary.

Before coming to Columbus, she served as the chancellor of the State University of New York for three years. Johnson also held leadership positions at Duke University, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Colorado. She also served at the U.S. Department of Energy from 2009 to 2010.