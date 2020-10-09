Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces Dr. Joan Duwve as new Director of Ohio Department of Health

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that Dr. Joan Duwve will take over as the Director of Ohio's Department of Health.

Nearly three months to the day that Dr. Amy Acton announced her resignation, Ohio has a new director of its Department of Health.

On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Dr. Joan Duwve has agreed to take over as the state's new Department of Health Director. Dr. Duwve is expected to begin the job on Oct. 1.

Most recently, Dr. Duwve has served as the Director of Public Health at their Department of Health and Environmental Control in South Carolina. The North Olmstead High School and Ohio State graduate also held several titles while working in Indiana over the course of her career.