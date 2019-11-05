TOLEDO, Ohio — If Front Street's dead-end near Millard Avenue was assigned a gender, it would be masculine.



Men in hard hats wearing flannels and coveralls work there; and work hard. They work amid the clutter of trucks, trains, ships, steel yards, tank farms and construction cranes. It’s an industrial ecology that hasn’t changed much since the days when the neighborhood was called Ironville and the air was heavy with the smoke of foundries and steel mills. It was where sweat and hard work was the currency traded for a week’s wages and a beer at the end of the day.

Perhaps fitting, this is where you might find a museum, of sorts, that features the implements of earth moving and heavy lifting.

There’s no fancy building to house the artifacts of iron, just the front lawn of the George Gradel Company on Front Street.



In business since 1903 in Toledo, Gradel’s machines and men have helped build a lot of Toledo buildings. Many of them are landmarks. The Gradel family is so proud of that heritage, they collect and keep a fleet of antiques of excavation and other examples of this power of yesteryear.

Featured in the collection are several vintage bulldozers and a few Bucyrus Erie cable cranes that are older than most anyone around. These were used to dig basements, foundations, and trenches long before there were hydraulics, or computers on board.

Bobby Staudinger, a 40 plus year veteran mechanic with the Gradel company, said the only thing someone needed to run one of them was a desire to do so and to have the muscle to pull the multiple control levers inside the cab.

One of the most obvious antiques of early excavation found in the menagerie of machines is a rusting steam shovel of a century ago. It’s an eye catcher with its patina of faded wooden cladding and an old rusting steam boiler that powered it. Just looking at it, inspires the imagination as to what it must have been like to use one.

“When you stand here and look at that crane then look across the road at that (new construction cranes), you wonder how we got where we are at," Staudinger said.



If you are interested in taking a closer look at these construction behemoths of another era, just take Front Street north, almost to the dead end, and you’ll find the collection on the west side of the street. The only admission price is your sense of curiosity.









