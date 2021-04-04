Dozens rally for the Asian community amid recent rise in hate incidents

The Perrysburg Coalition for Inclusion and Social Justice put on the event at Woodlands Park to show support for the area's Asian community.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The community is taking a stand against recent anti-Asian attacks across the country.

Dozens gathered at Woodlands Park in Perrysburg to talk about the issue and to remember those lost in the mass shooting in Atlanta last month.

Many from the Asian community in Toledo spoke at the rally. They say recent events have them on edge.

"Just my skin color, people can roll down their window and yell at me for no reason," said Amy Chang, who lives in Toledo.

That's just her experience as an Asian woman in Toledo. The Stop the Asian Hate event in Perrysburg comes as anti-Asian incidents are on the rise across the country, including the shooting in Atlanta that claimed the lives of eight people including six Asian women.

"We stand up," said Jolie Sheffer. "We don't let our silence be perceived as complicity."

Sheffer, chair of the Perrysburg Coalition for Inclusion and Social Justice, says her group put together the event to show support for the Asian community who may be afraid right now.

"When events are happening elsewhere, we know that they are also happening here," said Sheffer. "They may be less visible."

Take for example what happened to Chang, who came to the rally to show support.

"My daughter and I were walking on McCord Road and someone actually rolled down their window and barked at us," she said.

Chang says she's lived in Toledo for 25 years and never has had anything like that happen to her.

"First time I was shaken to the core," she added.

Leon Wang is part of the Asian student union at Bowling Green State University. He recited a poem he wrote for the event which read, "my skin is yellow, our hearts are blue, I have a dream that people of every hue will see us as humans."

He says there are certain sexual and cultural stereotypes against his community. And recent events are affecting them.

"It creates a fear that keeps me from doing everyday things I want to do," he said.

Sheffer says new idioms in our society like the "Chinese virus" to describe the coronavirus has only made things worse.

"Last couple of years, we've seen major national leaders scapegoat Asians for everything from coronavirus to economic woes," she said.

Chang believes that kind of language has been reckless to her community.

"I think it's dangerous," she added, "and I don't think it's a good idea for our next generation to witness this. We need to learn how to show love for those in our community."