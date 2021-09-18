Habitat for Humanity volunteers help spruce up east Toledo neighborhood

Volunteers with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity cut grass, planted flowers, and cut down overgrown brush at 8 homes in the Birmingham neighborhood on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an earlier event.

Dozens of volunteers came together in east Toledo’s Birmingham neighborhood on Saturday to clean up overgrown brush, cut grass and plant flowers and other plants at homes and other properties.

The event was part of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block program.

Thirty volunteers showed up to help where they were broken into teams to work at 8 different locations in the neighborhood.

Earlier in the year, Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity went around to each of the homes and asked if they would like to participate.

In addition, 36 old tires were collected for disposal.

Saturday’s event was sponsored by the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation.

It was the fourth year that Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity held a Rock the Block event in the neighborhood.

The organization is always looking for volunteers to help ensure that everyone has a decent place to live.

They currently have 7 active construction sites.

You can sign up at mvhabitat.org.