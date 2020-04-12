A dozen rat terriers rescued and recovered from neglect are now ready for adoption at Toledo Humane Society

The 12 dogs were removed from a house in 'deplorable conditions' under a month ago, covered in filth and bugs. The now-healthy pups are ready for forever homes.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Toledo Humane Society rescues thousands of dogs every year, but not all of those come from good places.

At the Toledo Humane Society, a dozen sweet, little rat terriers are happy and playful, waiting for someone to come scoop them up to their new home. But that wasn't case for the bunch just a few weeks ago.

"These were found in a house in deplorable conditions," cruelty officer Courtney Schroyer said. "Just covered in feces, urine, bugs. Just absolutely terrible conditions."

Schroyer said she couldn't believe what she saw when she walked into that house on Nov. 5. It took her partner and herself almost two hours to catch all 12 dogs. Another did not survive.

"I was absolutely shocked," she said. "I've never seen anything like it. I've been here for almost three years and I've never seen a house in this condition."

Now, the surviving dogs are healthy, energetic and loving at the Toledo Humane Society. Veterinarians are not sure exactly how old any of the dogs are, but some are young and others are seniors.

This litter is one of many Schroyer says the humane society expects to see in the coming months. With the colder weather here, organizations usually see an uptick in abandoned animal cases. She recommends anyone that sees something to call them.

When it comes to the pandemic, she says it hasn't really affected the amount of calls they've received.

"Lately it's been a little slower," she said. "And I think right when the pandemic happened, everyone was home, so everyone was with their animals."

As for the rat terriers, they're available for adoption at the Toledo Humane Society right now.