TIFFIN, Ohio — The city of Tiffin's Main Street program has once again been awarded with state recognition for their revitalization work

Last week, the Downtown Tiffin group received two awards from Heritage Ohio.

Downtown Tiffin's Main Street program has been working since 2015 to revitalize their city's downtown.

This year, the Ritz Theatre was honored as the best historic theater and a renovation project for the second-floor apartments in this historic downtown building won best upper floor revitalization.

And, the new Reclaim It store was recognized as an honorable mention for best Main Street business.

Local leaders don't see an immediate end in sight for their downtown plan, as this year alone Tiffin saw 12 new businesses open downtown.

It is tangible acknowledgment from state peers on how well the downtown revitalization in Tiffin is coming along.

"People are getting very excited about what we have going on downtown, and to receive those awards this year, and well as the three last year, and the one the year prior to that. For us, it truly is showing the growth and the excitement that we have going on in downtown Tiffin," said Amy Rienhart, Downtown Mainstreet manager

As the calendar year winds down, the Downtown Tiffin group is working on acquiring the funding for projects in 2020 that are a part of their comprehensive five-year plan.