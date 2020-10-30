Downtown Waterville shows off some Halloween spirit with Boo-To-Do

More than 25 local businesses passed out candy this year for the Waterville community event.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — The ongoing pandemic wasn't going to stop Waterville from having some spooktacular fun for Halloween.

While the Halloween tradition of going door-to-door for candy is still on in most communities, Boo-To-Do has been a Waterville tradition for many years.

Waterville Mayor Tim Pedro says it gets bigger and better each Halloween season, with more than 25 local businesses passing out candy this year.

"You can go to various places for some tricks and some treats, I think people in Waterville and across the area recognize that small businesses make up America," explained Pedro.

Children and kids-at-heart headed to downtown Waterville to trick or treat.

"I know people are excited to be outdoors. It is something to do, since we canceled most of our activities in the summer. This is an outdoors, safe activity that everybody, you know, kids and parents can come out and enjoy," said Corina Pfelghaar, executive director of the Waterville Chamber of Commerce.