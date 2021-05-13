Downtown Toledo's Spitzer Building to receive new roof this summer

A contract was awarded for $865,000.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The historic Spitzer Building on Madison Avenue will soon be getting a new roof.

The Lucas County Land Bank has owned the downtown property since 2020 after it was neglected and tax-delinquent. Land Bank President and CEO David Mann said the redevelopment of that corner is vital to downtown's future and the reason why the Land Bank is stepping up.

The organization is partnering with the city of Toledo, Lucas County Economic Development Corporation, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority and ConnecToledo on the project. A contract was awarded to United Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc. for $865,000.