Downtown Toledo's Spitzer Building awarded $1 million grant

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the oldest buildings in Ohio is receiving $1 million in grant money from the state.
The Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation was awarded a Brownfield Remediation Grant Tuesday by Gov. Mike DeWine for the Spitzer Building. The money will be used for asbestos abatement and lead-based paint removal.
The Spitzer Building, located in downtown Toledo on Madison Avenue, was built in the 1890s. The building closed in 2013, but plans call for a mixed use development to occupy the space in the coming years.