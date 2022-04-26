x
Downtown Toledo's Spitzer Building awarded $1 million grant

The funds will be used to remove asbestos and lead-based paint from the historic building.
Credit: Roxanne Elias

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the oldest buildings in Ohio is receiving $1 million in grant money from the state.

The Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation was awarded a Brownfield Remediation Grant Tuesday by Gov. Mike DeWine for the Spitzer Building. The money will be used for asbestos abatement and lead-based paint removal.

The Spitzer Building, located in downtown Toledo on Madison Avenue, was built in the 1890s. The building closed in 2013, but plans call for a mixed use development to occupy the space in the coming years.

