Downtown Toledo scooter program popular, but some say riders are being dangerous

Toledo Police say they have not received any reports of accidents to this point.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Driving through downtown Toledo, especially at night, you've probably seen the neon glow.

Veo scooters and bikes rolling through the Glass City handle an average of 1,000 rides per day. While the number of rides is impressive for the first few weeks of this 10-month program, downtown hostess Kasey Rogers has seen some riders making questionable choices when she gets off work around 11:30 p.m.

"Drunk people riding them everywhere," Rogers exclaimed.

But so far, Toledo Police say there have been no traffic incidents, citations, accidents or OVI's involve the Veo scooters or bicycles.

As far as the Mayor's office is concerned, things are going well to this point. Yet police and city officials want riders to follow the rules.

"[Riders] don't really care to watch out for other people and things," Rogers said. "So, like, they just cross the street when they want with them, they go in front of cars all that type stuff when they shouldn't."

Therefore, when a rider gets involved in a serious accident, then what happens? City spokesman Ignazio Messina explained it's in the fine print.

"That's probably a question for a lawyer," he said. "But I think there is a rider responsibility that's probably spelled out in small type on the app when you start to ride."

He's correct, according to Veo's website under User Agreement. There is a section on Assumption of Risk and Release. Riders have automatically agreed using any services related to Veo is at their own risk.

During the 10-month program data is being collected on the more than 300 scooters and bikes to track their convenience and affordability. This information will allow the city to decide whether to keep them. Though the program is free for the city to implement, Toledo earns nothing in VEO profits



"This is a private enterprise that we thought of as a benefit and an amenity to our residents, and we wanted to bring it to Toledo. Like you see it in cities like Columbus, or Cleveland, or anywhere else," Messina said.

So, after 10 months, if Veo is here to stay, Rogers asked one thing of late-night riders cruising around downtown

"I just think they should follow the rules to riding them and be more cautious," she said.

WTOL 11 has reached out to Veo repeatedly this week to speak with them about this program, but did not get a response prior to air time.