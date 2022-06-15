Two downtown Toledo streets closed Thursday, one closed through Saturday

One block of North Huron Street will be closed Thursday through Saturday and one block of North St Clair Street will be closed Thursday, both for events.

TOLEDO, Ohio — North Huron Street

The block of North Huron Street between Monroe and Washington streets behind the Fifth Third Stadium will be closed from 8 a.m. on Thursday to 11 p.m. on Saturday for the Epilepsy Center's Practically a Golf Tournament at Blarney's Irish Pub.

No detour route will be established.

Registration and a schedule for the fundraising tournament can be found here.

North St Clair St

The block of North St Clair Street east of the Huntington Center between the entrance to the Port Lawrence Garage and Madison Avenue will be closed Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Lunch at Levis.

No detour route will be established but the entrance to the garage will still be available to motorists throughout the closure.

Information for Thursday's Lunch at Levis and more of downtown Toledo's planned events can be found here.

