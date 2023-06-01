Lunch at Levis summer food, entertainment returns to Toledo June 8

The downtown Toledo summer lunchtime events begins for the season June 8 at Levis Square.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lunch at Levis, the popular daytime concert series and food-truck event, returns for its 18th season on Thursday, June 8.

The downtown event will offer live entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Thursday through Sept. 12.

The event happens in Levis Square Park at the corner of St. Clair Street and Madison Avenue.

Though Lunch at Levis is popular with downtown workers, organizers said the event is for everyone.

“Lunch at Levis is a neighborhood block party. We’re excited to see downtown workers, families with children on summer break, community groups and downtown supporters enjoying the updated Levis Square,” said Hannah Dearth, ConnecToledo Marketing Coordinator.

In the past, the event has also hosted pop-ups by the Arts Commission and the University of Toledo’s Rocket Week. Similar activities will return in 2023 with events pop-ups from the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, USA Boxing and other community partners, according a news release from ConnecToledo.

Here are the scheduled performers for the summer:

June 8: Kyle White

June 15: Andrew Ellis

June 22: Chloe and the Steel Strings

June 29: Caveman

July 13: The Good, The Bad & The Blues

July 20: Katie’s Randy Cat

July 27: Johnny Rodriguez

Aug.10: Brent Lowry

Aug.17: Arctic Clam

Aug. 24: Ben DeLong

Aug. 31: Extra Stout

Sept. 7: The Skittle Bots

Sept. 14: Tony Salazar

Sept. 21: Trez & Ramona

