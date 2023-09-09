Summer Festival season goes out with a bang in downtown Toledo

In addition to the Greek Fest, the Toledo Beer Fest, Fiesta Toledo, and Maumee River Jazz Festival all took place on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer's coming to a close and with it the end of festival season.

With fall around the corner, people took one of their last chances to get together, listen to music, eat good food, and maybe have a few drinks at several festivals in downtown Toledo on Saturday and it wasn't just at the Greek Fest.

The inaugural Toledo Beer Fest was held on Water Street on Saturday. There were over 22 breweries from Northern Ohio and Southern Michigan participating each serving up their own brand satisfying suds.

"Everyone's got a whole different variety. Each brewer has brought their own and their best and their bright shining star if you will," said Shannon Mohr of the Toledo Metropolitan Craft Brewers Alliance, the organization which held the event.

Just down the street to the Beer Fest was Fiesta Toledo, held at Promenade Park. There was live music, food trucks, shopping, and lots of family fun, all to benefit the Homeboys Haven Nonprofit Organization.

"Having my kids and my grandkids with me (is my favorite part)," said Rosa Lopez, who attended the Fiesta with her family.

Only a short drive away from the Fiesta was the Second Annual Maumee River Jazz Festival at Walbridge Park.

With Toledo's longtime connection to jazz, the popular festival fills what has been a neglected hole in the festival scene in recent years.

"Jazz brings the best people together and as far as I'm concerned this is the best music being played in the world right now," said Rachel Richardson, co-coordinator of the Maumee River Jazz Festival. "It's just a really beautiful day."

People relaxed in lawn chairs and tapped their feet to the beat.

"I just love the relaxation of the music. It's just got a nice, mellow, beat to it. So that's what I enjoy the most about it," said Sharon Bishop.

The season for hanging out outside isn't over quite yet, but the cool weather is heralding the end of fun in the summer sun.

