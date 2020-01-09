Downtown Toledo Historic buildings assessed for conditions of the properties

ConnecToledo vice president says they'll be working on a business plan to figure out what are the best options for the buildings.

There is movement happening in downtown Toledo to redevelop the city's most historical buildings.

Cindy Kerr, the vice president of operation ConnecToledo, said there is progress being made at the intersection of Madison and Huron.

"Intersection of Madison and Huron is actually the very center of our downtown. It's important from a historic perspective because it has all four original buildings there," said Kerr.

Recently their staff was invited to tour the Nicholas and Spitzer buildings along with the Lucas County Land Bank which is going to be taking ownership of the buildings.

"The purpose of the tour was to access the conditions of the building. Things like lead-based paint, asbestos, any water damage to secure those so they're protected from, over the winter," said Kerr.

Kerr said the Nicholas building is in fairly good condition.

However, just across the street, the Spitzer building is in need of more attention. Therefore, the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority will step in, help secure the building and work with contractors to fix things like the roofing.

Several people passing by the area on Monday, said the buildings are an eyesore and they'd like for something to be done as soon as possible.

Kerr agrees but said it's not as easy as snapping your fingers.

"Redevelopment work does take some time. So even though from the outside may be asking what's happening with these buildings but the public should know that there's a lot of activity happening behind the scenes right now," said Kerr.

It's all in an effort to get the buildings up and running again, whether for residential housing or retail shops.

There is no firm time-line just yet, but the group is looking to again bring vibrancy to the cross bone of downtown.