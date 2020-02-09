Downtown Toledo businesses suffer as hundreds of employees continue to work remotely

Wendy Gramza with the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce says establishments depend on downtown workers and events.

Downtown Toledo businesses are suffering and others are closing as the city's biggest companies continue working from home. Some of downtown's restaurants are holding on for dear life to stay open.

Throughout the week, sidewalks are empty in places like South St. Clair Street, to Summit street. Restaurants are closed and construction has roads torn up.

"Downtown was going through a great renaissance; it had a ton of momentum going into the pandemic. So certainly its been affected by that to a great extent. Specifically the bars, restaurants and the retail," said Wendy Gramza, the president and CEO of Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce.

With thousands of downtown workers working remotely, some of the most popular downtown restaurants are doing everything they can to stay open. The Ye Olde Durty Bird is one of them.

"Just complying as best as possible to get through this very difficult and challenging time," said Julie Ketterman, the general manager at Ye Olde Durty Bird."

Others restaurants like Balance downtown have had to close down altogether.

"They need people working downtown to support their lunchtime activity," said Gramza.

Many of these dining spots followed ProMedica downtown. And right now, it only has about 500 of their usual 1,600 employees coming into the office.

"[We're] trying to make sure that we're following all the guidelines that are out there. It's a challenge that we're all dealing with across the country and it is tough," said Robin Whitney, the chief of Strategic Planning and Real Estate Officer with the ProMedica Health System.

However, ProMedica says it's already looking into ways to help the city come back stronger.

"We've got our eye on the future. We're already planning for the Concert Series that we promote in Promenade Park," said Whitney.

"I want to show that you can survive this. But we understand the struggles. You're not alone. And hashtag, we are in this together," added Ketterman.