Downtown Toledo bars and businesses dedicated to keeping doors open during mask ordinance

Bar owners say they are taking the mask ordinance seriously, plus getting creative to have customers abide.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bars and businesses in downtown Toledo are rallying together to keep their establishments open.

This comes as Lucas County has been labeled as a level three by the state, which is considered "red alert", making masks mandatory as of 6 p.m. on July 17.

"It seems like everyday you wake up to a brand new challenge. And you know, we sort of saw this, this mask ordinance, being a likely possibility," said Zach Lahey, the owner of Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer on Adams Street.

Lahey says all of the surrounding bars and businesses are dedicated to going the extra mile to keep you from getting COVID-19.

Zach Jacobs, the owner of Ottawa Tavern, even decided to have some fun and make it into a slogan.

"We are asking if you come into the bar that you wear a mask up until the time that you are seated or any other time that you are not seated. Basically the phrase that we're kicking around is: mask on your face 'til your butt is in place," said Jacobs.

Jacobs said all the bars in the area came up with the rule before Toledo's mayor and the Ohio governor made masks mandatory in public.

On July 16, Dr. Daniel Catigan, new medical director for the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, also offered some advice for bars.

"I've been a big proponent of saying that if we're gonna keep bars open, we need music lower. It sounds ridiculous, but if we have low volume to the music there's less shouting and there's certainly less transmission," said Dr. Catigan.

Both Lahey and Jacobs said they are already doing something similar.

"We don't normally play our music very loud. And you know the live music has generally been happening on the patio so it's, it's been, we usually keep that at a nice level as well so we don't have to shout over and over," said Lahey.

"We already have a pretty chill vibe inside with the music. Definitely not blaring music and we're not doing really any live music right now because that is one of the concerns. You know, our wait staff would have to lean in really close to a table to be able to hear somebody," said Jacobs.

The idea is to continue to keep their doors open for customers and employees.

"It's not that much of a sacrifice. Come on, it's just a mask," urged Lahey.