Sewage issues close downtown TARTA hub on day it reopens

The sewage issues are unrelated to the renovations, TARTA's communication and marketing manager said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A sewage issue in the basement of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority downtown hub on North Huron Street has caused the location to close on the day it reopened following renovations.

TARTA spokesman Andy Cole said the sewage issue is unrelated to the recent renovations to the hub. He also said there is no current timeline for when the issue will be fixed.

TARTA closed the hub on May 30 for the renovations and estimated its reopening for late July. The renovations included asbestos abatement, painting and floor, ceiling and insulation replacement.

But in a press release on Monday afternoon, Cole said "due to unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members," the hub will be closed until further notice.

As of 5 p.m., Cole said the sewage issue arose in the last half hour.

The press release states, "TARTA apologizes for any inconvenience. Customers will be able to purchase one-trip and Day passes on board fixed-route vehicles, and can purchase all TARTA passes at the Central Avenue garage (1127 W. Central Avenue)."

