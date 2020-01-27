PERRYSBURG, Ohio — After a failed attempt by the Town Center at Levis Commons to create a DORA, or designated outdoor refreshment area, in its mall complex, another group is stepping up to make a proposal.

Downtown business owners from Swig, Rose & Thistle, Casa Barron, Suburban Bottle, and Stella’s, who also originally submitted a proposal for the adult-beverage zone last year to council, will be delivering a revised proposal to city council.

It would ask city leaders to mark off part of downtown Perrysburg to allow people to drink alcohol outside in specially marked cups during a certain time period.

It's a move local restaurant owners say gives people a new reason to come downtown.

"It's not like it's New Orleans, or Mardi Gras," said Tony Bilancini, owner of Swig, "it's not that situation at all. This is more made toward shopping and events."

Downtown Perrysburg tried to establish a DORA last summer. Restaurant owners at Levis Commons also put forth a proposal and ultimately, city council recommended Levis Commons.

But council members voted the idea down.

Some downtown customers we talked to say they're all for a DORA in that area.

"I think it would be a lot of fun," Swig customer Lori Urban, "I think you'd get a lot more people coming downtown. I think you'd get a different generation of people coming downtown."

"I don't feel any uncomfortable-ness with safety or drinking and driving."

Some other customers did express reluctance to the idea believing it doesn't bring in any economic benefit and instead encourages drinking alcohol in a small area for no reason. One customer expressed she would maybe be in favor if the proposal extended the boundaries to the river path.

The business owners meet Monday to finalize their proposal.

