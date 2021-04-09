Downtown Johnny's enthusiastic for more business as Solheim Cup takes off in downtown Toledo

Dan Martinez, the owner, says it's the only bar on Jefferson and they don't really benefit like other bars do during Mud Hens games.

Several downtown businesses are reaping the benefits of so many people trickling into the Glass City this weekend.

But there's one in particular, which thrives on events like the Solheim Cup kicking off just down the street.

"My husband loves Gwen Stefani," said Kim Jacobs, who is visiting downtown from Point Place.

"Gwen Stefani for sure. We've never had a star this stature in Toledo," added Diane Sanchez visiting downtown from Perrysburg.

Visitors from all around flooded into downtown Toledo on Friday for the start of the Solheim Cup and of course the Gwen Stefani concert.

And conveniently, several of them made a stop at Downtown Johnny's.

"Just cause we wanted a beer and it was the only place close by," said Jacobs.

It's one of those establishments that makes most of its money during events like Friday's concert.

"We're the only bar right here on Jefferson. There's, you know, a lot of bars over there off Monroe and Huron around the Mud Hens. And you know even though we're just one block over, we really don't feel that impact during the Mud Hens season," said Dan Martinez, the owner of Downtown Johnny's.

The establishment has kept its doors closed throughout most of the pandemic.

But with this weekend's events in downtown, the bar is looking to make up some of that loss.

"Most definitely. We've only been open since the beginning of May. So clientele is slowly hearing that were back open. You know, we're starting to get back to our groove. Hardest part is, you know, keeping help. That's my uphill battle right now," said Martinez.

But people believe if businesses like this can stay open, then downtown Toledo can continue to flourish.

"To keep them going. So we don't all shut down. So Toledo's, not a ghost town," said Jacobs.

"The money it's making. I've been told it's making $30 million-plus. However much it's made. It's great for the city. They're fixing roads. They're you know, they're really bringing up the downtown and making it better," said Sanchez.

It means more success for businesses like Downtown Johnny's.

"Helps us get back on our feet. Where we were before you know, the pandemic hit. So, hopefully, you know get us our step forwarded you know to get us on the right path again," said Martinez.

Downtown Johnny's is hiring right now for cooks and bartenders.

And they still have to keep its upstairs bar closed until it can hire more employees.