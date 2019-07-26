Downtown Bowling Green has been under construction for months. Necessary underground work and repaving have been delayed multiple times. Weather and 100-year old pipes are to blame for that.

"All of us knew it was going to be a rough period of time, but we didn't think it would take quite this long," Bowling Green Mayor Dick Edwards said.

Businesses are starting to struggle because of the ongoing construction. Almost every business along or near Main Street has had to close their doors at some point over the past few months because of unexpected problems construction workers have run into.

"The last time our water was shut off we had less than 24 hours notice so it was kind of quickly scrambling to tell our employees put signs up to try and get posts out on social media to try and tell our customers, but with less than 24 hours notice that was difficult," Pisanello's owner Miranda Liss said.

Whether it's lack of foot traffic, water main breaks or power outages, most downtown restaurants, boutiques and stores are seeing less people come inside. Mayor Edwards has challenged residents to continue to support businesses during this time.

"We just want people to know that, please, don't hesitate to go to downtown Bowling Green," he said.

City officials have assured everyone that the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival downtown will not be affected, despite that fact construction will be going on until October.