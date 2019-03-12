TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for the man responsible for robbing a downtown bank on Tuesday.

At 11:20 a.m., an unknown male robbed the 5/3 Bank at 420 Madison. He fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

