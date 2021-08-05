Douglas Road Elementary searches for a time capsule, students buried decades ago

Former students are trying to figure where it could be located, and they're asking their community for help.

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Fond memories of the past have prompted one school in Michigan to go on a search for a time capsule.

But they couldn't find it and they need your help.

"For years me and my brother and another guy Jeff King. He had the same birthday as us. Remembered a capsule from this. We didn't remember what time, what year but we remember," said Timothy Krell, a former student of Douglas Road Elementary in Michigan.

He remembers when he and his twin brother, David buried a time capsule somewhere here at the school.

"As first, as a mother of twin boys that were here at Douglas Road. We believe it was probably in 2nd grade which would make it around 86, 87. Those are the years that we think that it was. So we've been trying to figure out if it was really there," said Pam Krell.

Their mother Pam is now the secretary at the school.

She and her sons are trying to find the missing capsule... now 25 years later.

It's been about 2 weeks now since the school posted a question on its school sign asking who remembers the DRE time capsule from the early 80s. It's brought in dozens of tips and taken off on social media.

"I think it was at the sign. Not sure where at the sign. If it was under the sign. Two to six feet away from the sign. We know it is about a six-inch PBC pipe that's about 4 to 5 feet long," said Pam about the calls and Facebook messages she's been receiving.

The two brothers started digging for the capsule,

There has been no luck yet, but curiosity drives their will to keep searching.

"I don't remember like what we put in it directly but just knowing. Just knowing it's down there and seeing where it's come. Yeah just down there to find out what's in there. What's been there for 25 years or longer than that actually," said David Krell, who is the twin brother of Timothy.

And they need you, their former classmates, and their families to help them locate the capsule.

"If you've got a picture or something to help us locate it more specifically. Or even I don't know if there's metal in it, then we can metal detect or somehow something we can roll on the ground to find you know make it easy on everybody," said Timothy.

They hope this time capsule won't take long to find, and someday soon, they'll be able to open it for all to see.

The school also believes there's another capsule buried from another year.

Reach out if you have any pictures or tips about either one.