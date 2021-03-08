Dorr Street interchange opening leaves businesses and visitors optimistic, but concerned

The general manager of Rosie's Italian Grille believes it'll bring more people to the area, but others are not a fan of the roundabouts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The opening of the Dorr Street interchange was one of the most highly-anticipated road projects in the Toledo area.

While some of you are all for it, there are others who say it could lead to some issues down the road.

WTOL 11 talked to businesses and those who live in the area to get their take on the interchange.

"Looking forward to it. Been looking forward to it for a long time just because it's been at times quite a mess down there," said Eric Kish, the general manager at Rosie's Italian Grille of N. McCord Road.

The new interchange gives drivers another option to get to west Toledo and beyond.

It includes drivers like Jim Bartnik, who we found having dinner at Rosie's Italian Grille.

He says it's all about convenience.

"You really had quite a bit of a distance at Sylvania or Central Avenue or Airport Highway. So you know, this should work out really nice cause it gives you kind of an in-between type of point," said Bartnik.

But not everyone approves of the new interchange.

It comes complete with roundabouts, and that's something Scott Shultz says has him concerned.

"I kind of agree with it for the businesses, but I think it's opening a bag of worms with also the traffic. I mean, the roundabouts are a good thing, but people don't know how to drive them. And then you get people cutting you off. I think it's gonna cause a lot of accidents," said Schultz, who lives off of King Road.

While the new traffic pattern may cause headaches to start, Kish says it should get better with time.

"I know I have family and friends that sometimes say, 'ah, I don't want to deal with the traffic over there.' I hear customers that come in and say the same thing. You know, they're late for a reservation because of the traffic. So I think this will definitely speed all that up," said Kish.

And ultimately, it's the price you pay for progress.

"The city's still growing. So it's population moving and that in various pockets. So I think it's a nice project and it'll be well-received," said Bartnik.

Something that also came up while talking to people is that they would like to see some of the smaller single-lane roads widen in the area.