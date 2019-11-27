LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Just as construction season is wrapping up, On one end of Dorr Street a major bridge is finally reopening, while on the other end of Dorr, we'll soon see a long lane closure.

Closed since January, the Dorr Street bridge over I-75 was reopened Wednesday.

As one of the main routes over the interstate, this heavily used bridge for vehicle and pedestrian traffic was one of the first main closures of the large scale I-75 widening project.

With it now open, ODOT will move onto another bridge.

"We do have another bridge that is going to be closing over I-75, the Nebraska Avenue bridge, so we wanted to make sure this one was brand new and open before we move on to the next phase," said Rebecca Dangelo, PIO for ODOT District 2.

Further west, another major project involving Dorr Street is only just beginning.

As crews prepare to install the new double roundabout on/off ramps at Dorr Street and 475, utility work needs to be done first along Dorr.

So starting next week, the westbound lane of Dorr will be closed for the majority of next year to give crews ample room to work.



"So that Dorr Street westbound restriction of traffic between McCord and Holland Sylvania is going to start December 2, and that is expected to go through October 2020," said Dangelo.

