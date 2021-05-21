DORA to resume on May 28 in BG

Eight bars/restaurants within the DORA are permitted to sell alcoholic beverages “to-go” starting at 11 a.m.!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will start back up on May 28!

DORA is a designated public area where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from permitted establishments and consumed outside within the district.

Eight bars/restaurants within the DORA will be permitted to sell alcoholic beverages “to-go” in designated, marked cups starting at 11 a.m. that Friday.

Customers must drink the beverages within the marked DORA district.

The participating bars are:

Bar 149

Beckett's Burger Bar

City Tap & The Attic

The Clay Pot (formally Naslada Bistro)

Doc's Big City Saloon

Juniper Brewing Company

Sam B's Restaurant

Trotter's Tavern

This year, the National Tractor Pulling Championships help to sponsor the DORA cups.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support downtown and the community as a whole. The local support we receive is tremendous and we wanted to give back to Bowling Green.” Said Rhonda Hogrefe, Business Manager for The National Tractor Pulling Championships.

The city of Bowling Green says DORA serves to enhance the experiences of the patrons of the business establishments and the special events within the Downtown Bowling Green area, as well as provides options for those visiting Bowling Green.

The DORA is in effect annually from the Friday before Memorial Day weekend until the end of the day on the Monday of Labor Day Weekend.

The following hours will be in effect each week:

Monday - Thursday: 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Friday - Sunday: 11:00am – 10:00 pm.

Please note that the last sales shall occur no later than 9:30 p.m. and all cups must be disposed of by 10:00 p.m.

The city of BG says the DORA will complement the Parklets arriving this year in downtown Bowling Green and a few other attractions to be announced soon.

“We strongly believe in the "Think Local" atmosphere which invites a shop, dine and explore environment. The more foot traffic we have downtown, the more it benefits our local merchants” Tony Vetter, Director of Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. said.

More information can be found on the city of Bowling Green's website.