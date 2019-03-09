Tiffin-based artist to publish fantastical work of fiction

TIFFIN, Ohio — A local artist best know for his glasswork is trying his hand as a fiction writer.

Ryan Poignion has been a well-known artist in the Tiffin area for years, and has even published a memoir about his life as an artist.

But now, he is publishing a new novel titled "Don't Feed the Wildlife." It's an original story about a fantastical first day on the job for a fictional park ranger.

Ryan is trying to bend the lines between literature and other art forms by promoting the novel with live action videos and public appearances in character.

"This other book, 'Don't Feed the Wildlife,' is definitely pure imagination. And I don't want people to look at is as a 'book,' but more look at it as a piece of art," Pignon said.

An official release party for the book will be held on October 26 at the Tiffin Brewery.

Click here for book pre-sales.

