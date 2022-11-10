Man found guilty in 2021 double homicide

Donte Gilmer was found guilty Thursday by a jury of six total charges including two counts of aggravated murder.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was found guilty Thursday by a jury of multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated murder, in a 2021 double homicide. He will be sentenced on Nov. 30.

Donte Gilmer's trial was previously declared a mistrial in January of 2022 after the jury could not reach a verdict.

Gilmer was found guilty of six total charges: two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery.

He was indicted on those charges stemming from a Nov. 7, 2021 crime.

The date of the crime included in the indictment is the same date that two women were shot to death in a vehicle in the 800 block of Vance Street. Later in November 2021, a judge issued a search warrant in relation to the case for cell phone records of a witness who told police she picked up Gilmer near the scene of the double killing that morning.

Laura Luckey, 42, and Natasha Carlisle, 40, were found shot to death early in the morning of Nov. 7, 2021.

Autopsies determined that Luckey was shot a total of eight times, including two shots to the head, and Carlisle was shot twice in the head.