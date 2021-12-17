Donations pour in for tornado victims during Bowling Green drive-thru event

Northwest Ohio's Bowling Green organized the event for its namesake in Kentucky.

TOLEDO, Ohio — To help people get back on their feet after deadly tornados tore through, Bowling Green, Ohio is coming together to support its namesake; Bowling Green, Kentucky.

At 6 a.m. Friday, the cars started rolling in and they didn't stop.

When Bowling Green, Ohio Mayor Mike Aspacher found out about the devastation in Bowling Green, Kentucky, he knew he had to do something.

"Because it's the right thing to do," Aspacher said. "In situations like this, I think that all of us, of course our human reaction is to just feel devastated for people in the communities that are affected by that terrible disaster."

Sharing the same name seemed particularly fitting to put together this drive-thru donation event. The mayor and chamber of commerce came together for the logistics.

"To see what has happened in Bowling Green, Kentucky and knowing it can happen in any community, how can you not help," said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.

That's what folks in Bowling Green seemed to think as well, as car after car came through the fire station on Pearl Street.

"I'm a life-long Bowling Green resident and we know times are tough for everybody, but thinking about what they're going through and the little bit of money that we could give ... you gotta do it," Jill Campbell said.

Some folks originally from BG made the drive from other parts of the area to help as well.

"I felt so bad when I saw the news of the disaster they had," said Toledo resident Barbara Halton.

After the drive-thru was over, checks and cash continued to pour into the chamber of commerce throughout the day. An official tally is expected at the next city council meeting.