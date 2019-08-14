PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Is your closet filled with unwanted dress clothes you don't know what to do with?

You can donate them to someone in need and clear space in your closet with a suit drive being held right now in Levis Commons.

Staffing firm Robert Half is hosting the suit drive from now until Aug. 23.

Men's and women's suits, blazers, pants and accessories such as belts, ties and handbags will be accepted.

All garments must be donated on hangers.

You can drop them off at Robert Half or Salvatore Capelli Spa in Levis Commons.

The suits will be donated to the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission.