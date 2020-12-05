TOLEDO, Ohio — Domino's Pizza is looking to hire 125 part-time and full-time positions in the greater Toledo area.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Domino's stores nationwide are offering contactless delivery options and carryout to customers.

"To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino's franchise-owned locations throughout the region need additional team members," said the pizza chain said in a press release.

Open positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

Those interested in applying can do so on the Domino's website.