LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies in Lucas County have arrested 45 people in their annual domestic violence roundup. Departments pick a day, every October, to arrest as many people as possible wanted on domestic violence charges.

"We just do an extensive investigation on past police reports and any information they have, vehicles and where we think is the best place to find them," said Deputy Chad Baumhower of the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

Advocates for victims of domestic violence also stood alongside members of law enforcement, encouraging anyone who thinks someone is in a domestic violence situation to speak up. Domestic violence officers say it's important to link victims to local resources like the YWCA and Bethany House.

"There has to be a better link of resources. There are really good resources out there, but I think people need to do a better job getting the victims there," said Lori Archer, a domestic violence officer with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

This roundup comes on the heels of the cityof Maumee mourning the loss of Melissa Shoop. Shoop died Monday during a domestic violence incident.

Chief David Tullis of the Maumee Police Department said moving forward he would also like to see more resources available to victims.

"It's one of our cases that we really do respond well, police do respond! I think where we lack is once we make the arrest, it's closed case," said Chief Tullis.

A total of 45 arrests out of 115 were made on Wednesday.

Officers and deputies said they are continuing to purse all those on the list.

