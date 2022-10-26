Understanding domestic violence: How to help survivors, children and spot signs

If you or a loved one are seeking help for domestic violence, you can call the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center at 419-244-3053.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is hit every 15 seconds in the U.S. and domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women ages 15 to 44, according to the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center.

"When things get tough, instead of talking it out or working it out, it can be easier to hit somebody, because then they know that they're going to stop talking," FCAPC CEO Dr. Christine Jenkins said.

The northwest Ohio agency treats survivors of interpersonal violence. Jenkins said abusers develop their behavior from early trauma.

"Often we see that folks who grow up in a house that is domestically violent, that they themselves grow up to be perpetrators, or to be victims," she said.

Jenkins said kids are directly affected by this violence, which can lead to other problems.

"A lot of behavioral issues," she said. "They can have problems with drugs or alcohol. They can run away. So there's lots of different things that can transpire when a kid is in a house that has interpersonal violence."

60% of children who grow up in violent homes become batterers or victims, according to the FCAPC. Jenkins said a survivor knows the best time to leave a violent relationship.

And when that time comes, it's best to have a plan first.

"There's a lot of things to think of," Jenkins said. "Custody, paperwork of children. That's why it's so incredibly important if someone's thinking about leaving, to really put a safety plan in place, and to get with an advocate who can teach them how to do that."