Dollar General worker hurt in Akron attack as suspect allegedly struck her face with can of Pepsi

AKRON, Ohio — A 64-year-old man is facing charges of robbery and felonious assault after Akron police say he struck a Dollar General store clerk multiple times in the face with a can of Pepsi and dragged her into the parking lot.

Akron police say officers responded to the scene in the 500 block of East Exchange Street around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday where the victim – identified as a 42-year-old woman – told authorities she had confronted the suspect “after he walked out of the store with a 12-pack of diet Pepsi he didn’t pay for.”

Once outside, that's when the alleged attack occurred.

The woman reportedly sustained a laceration to the head and face, while also losing a tooth during the alleged attack. Police say she was treated and released at the scene by EMS, but later went to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The suspect, who was identified as David Marsh, was found nearby and arrested without incident. He was then booked in the Summit County Jail.

No additional details were immediately available.

